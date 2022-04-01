Lexington Police deal with 4 wrecks involving 12 cars in 20 minutes on Friday

It's been a rough afternoon for drivers in the Town of Lexington. Police hope drivers take precautions so it doesn't get any worse.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Police in Lexington are urging drivers to be actively cautious while driving and slow down after an afternoon full of wrecks around town, Friday.

The department said it dealt with four different wrecks involving 12 vehicles during the afternoon rush hour. Police said they all happened over the course of 20 minutes.

One of those crashes happened on Sunset Boulevard at Northside Boulevard and led to injuries. Investigators later said that it was the result of a reckless driver traveling out of town and passing other cars in the median.

But the afternoon's roadway dangers didn't stop there. The department said that while it was dealing with that crash, which involved six cars, three more were called in.

"These four wrecks involved a total of 12 vehicles, several injuries requiring EMS, and put a strain on our resources with nearly all of our on-duty officers on collision scenes for several hours.