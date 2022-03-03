Gas leak shuts down Lexington County intersection

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County fire crews and county officials are warning drivers to use caution due to a gas leak that has shut down a local road.

The county announced on social media that an active gas leak at Old Cherokee Road and Cherokee Trail has led to the roadway being closed temporarily.

In the meantime, drivers are being urged to avoid the intersection. While maps show the crossroads to be in a mostly open area, Old Cherokee Road splits of the well-traveled Sunset Boulevard and crosses another often used route, North Lake Drive.

Lexington Police also added that some residents are being asked to evacuate their homes, though, an exact number wasn't provided.

Police said the leak is just outside the city limits and that the Lexington County Sheriff's Department will be directing traffic until the roads are cleared.