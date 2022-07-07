Gas main break near I-20 leads to evacuations in Lexington County, 6 miles of interstate shut down

Police are asking drivers to avoid Augusta Road/US-1 and I-20, they are closed.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Mandatory evacuations are taking place in an area just off Interstate 20 near Lexington after a gas line break Thursday afternoon. In response, a long stretch of I-20 is shut down and likely will be for several more hours.

Lexington Police said the incident is in the area of Augusta Road/US 1 and I-20. The County of Lexington's Twitter account said a total of four businesses were evacuated and one home was put under a shelter-in-place order until the gas line is repaired. However, the county said the county's HAZMAT team is monitoring conditions of the gas line and will issue further evacuations if needed.

Lexington Police added that there are no Town of Lexington businesses or neighborhoods before I-20 that are being evacuated at this time.

Dominion Energy says a 6-inch, steel natural gas line broke in the area around 2 p.m. in a location near U.S. 1 and I-20. Dominion says a third-party contractor doing excavation work accidentally struck a natural gas line.

The company says crews are on the scene working to fix the rupture and will continue until repairs are completed.

It's still unclear precisely what location the break happened or whether it took place at a business or home.

In response, that general area has now been closed to traffic, along with a six-mile stretch of I-20 from Exit 55 to Exit 61.

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS - GAS MAIN BREAK



LPD officers are assisting with evacuations of businesses/residences in the area of Augusta Road/US-1 and I-20 with @CountyLex Fire Service.



If asked to leave, this is for your personal safety and your understanding is appreciated. pic.twitter.com/oevnjEqiJb — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) July 7, 2022

All traffic on I-20 is being detoured through the Town of Lexington from Sunset Boulevard and South Lake Drive.

Meanwhile, Augusta Road traffic is being detoured at Cedercrest Drive and Cedar Drive/Dooley Road.

Lexington Police Department officers are assisting South Carolina Highway Patrol with road and ramp closures as well as traffic direction.

People are asked to be patient and drive with caution while emergency personnel are working this scene