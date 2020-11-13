Holiday preparations underway in Cayce

After the lights and displays are up, The City of Cayce will have over one million holiday bulbs on display.

CAYCE, S.C. — The City of Cayce is busy getting ready for the holidays, putting up displays and lights.

This week, employees began stringing lights and building displays to spread holiday cheer.

James Denny is the Parks Director in Cayce, and has been setting up Holiday displays in the city for 34 years.

“Planning starts in June," Denny said, "We order all our displays whatever we’re going to add and what we need to replace.”

This year Denny and his team will be displaying over one million little lights around the city.

Just each individual snowflake that goes on the light posts have 162 lights each.

The job takes quite a while to complete, according to Denny.

“We normally start in the middle of October checking on the lights and we try to finish December 1st," Denny said.

Jim Crosland, Assistant City Manager, said the city works tirelessly to make this time of year special.

“It’s the city of Cayce. It’s something we do special every year. We take a lot of pride in it. Our parks department works endless days, hours, to hang all these Christmas lights to show our pride for the city and celebrate Christmas,” he said.

Denny thinks this year matters even more than most.

“It’s just a good city effort to just try and make it feel festive. Just to make sure everybody remembers this time of the season," Denny said, "even though COVIDS going on.. we’re going to try and be as normal as possible.”

The town usually has three big holiday events, but has combined them into one for safety measures this year.

"Due to COVID situations we took all that into consideration and combined all three events," Crosland said, "and we're going to hold a drive-thru event up here at the city of Cayce."

Prepackaged bites will be handed out and Santa and Mrs. Claus will ride in on their REO Firetruck.