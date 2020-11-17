x
Lexington

91-year-old woman dies in Lexington County fire

GILBERT, S.C. — A 91-year-old woman has died in a house fire in Lexington County.. 

The fire was in the 300 block of Chickasaw Trail off Highway One in Gilbert around 7 p.m. Monday.

Lexington County Fire Services and Lexington County EMS and several other agencies went to the scene. When fire crews arrived they saw "heavy smoke coming from the home," according to a tweet. 

When the fire fighters put out the fire they located the victim. The county coroner's office identified her as 91-year-old Delories Raunch of Gilbert. 

Gilbert was the only person in the home. 

SLED will investigate the cause and origin of the fire, which is standard in all fatal fires.

