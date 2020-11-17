SLED will investigate the cause and origin of the fire, which is standard in all fatal fires.

GILBERT, S.C. — One person is dead after a house fire in Lexington County according to fire officials.

The house fire was in the 300 block of Chickasaw Trail off Highway One in Gilbert.

Lexington County Fire Services and Lexington County EMS and several other agencies are on the scene of the house fire.

When fire crews arrived they saw "heavy smoke coming from the home," according to a tweet.

When the fire fighters put out the fire they located the victim.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is on scene and will determine cause of death and notify victim’s family.

LCFS, LCEMS and several other agencies are on scene of a fatal house fire in the 300 block of Chickasaw Trail. First arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from the home. Firefighters entered & extinguished fire. Firefighters found the victim & attempted to provide aid. pic.twitter.com/HE5b8MKFFv — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) November 17, 2020