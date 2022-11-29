Influx of storage unit business have Irmo town council talking

Council is discussing a possible moratorium or conditional approval.

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo town council members are discussing a hot button topic in town tonight: Storage units.

This is because over the past year, Irmo has seen an influx of several storage unit businesses making their way to town.

According to town council, if Irmo residents wanted, nearly everyone would have room to store their stuff.

Locals tell News 19 they aren't too keen on these big blocks of building space.

"I think their concern primarily is around just the aesthetics, that they're ugly and they don't have to be," said Erik Sickinger, Irmo town council member.

Sickinger is bringing this topic to town council's workshop Tuesday in hopes to find a happy medium for any future storage unit businesses.

"It is our job as a council to ensure that zoning and development is in line with our town's strategic plan and fit our goals," Sickinger said.

Some options include creating a moratorium, establishing a distance of one storage unit to another, a certain aesthetic requirement, or limiting number of units and how many stories high.

One local, Jackson Williams explains that a storage unit is what's helping him move his stuff after his roommate situation turned sour.

"For convenience, for quick, easy things for an easy fix to a bad situation," Williams said.

A balance of considering residents' concerns while still promoting business is the goal.