LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lake Murray July 4th celebration is going on as scheduled.

The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m. or dusk and fireworks will launch from Dreher Island and Spence Island.

The fireworks show will b synchronized to a patriotic music show.

To listen tune into 97.5 FM through iHeart Media for this special music program.

The Irmo parksite at the Lake Murray Dam will be open all day on a first come to capacity basis and there is a $5 fee per vehicle.

The Lexington parksite at the Lake Murray Dam is not open at this time and may or may not be open.

“We began this holiday tradition in 1989. This even has gained regional, statewide and national attention as South Carolina’s largest patriotic event and fireworks show. Come join us on July 4th to celebrate our nation’s birthday, stated Miriam Atria, President/CEO, Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board. We are sad to say, due to current pandemic conditions, license, permits and other requirement we will not be holding the annual boat parade this year.”

The group does plan on holding the boat parade in 2021.