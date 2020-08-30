The accident happened almost a week ago and the man died from injuries on Saturday

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington county motorcyclist has died of injuries suffered in an accident almost a week ago.

The accident happened on August 17, 2020 when the motorcyclist collided with a car near the intersection of US 378 and Spool Wheel road.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Mr. Paul Edward Yon, 56, of Leesville was pronounced dead at an area hospital due to his injuries on August 29, 2020.

Yon was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 378 when the other vehicle turned left onto the roadway, causing Yon to collide with the side of it said the coroner in a release.

Yon’s motorcycle then left the roadway and struck a ditch, he was not wearing a helmet when the collision occurred.

The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.