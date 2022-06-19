Lexington Police lift 'shelter in place' advisory after early morning apartment shooting

One person is in custody as a result of the gunfire. No injuries were reported.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police say one person is in custody who they believe is tied to an early morning shooting which initially resulted in a "shelter in place" advisory for apartment residents.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Summer Cove Apartments on Railroad Avenue around 4 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators said a vehicle there was shot multiple times, though, no one was reportedly hurt.

The shooting soon led to the closure of Railroad Avenue between South Lake Drive and Swartz Road along with an advisory that residents not leave their homes. However, as of about 9 a.m., both the advisory had been lifted and Railroad Avenue was expected to reopen a short time later.

Police haven't identified the person who was taken into custody but did say that person is believed to be involved in the shooting. The search continues for more witnesses of the overnight disturbance.

No motive has been suggested for the gunfire at this point in the investigation. More details are expected to be released at a later time as new information is uncovered.