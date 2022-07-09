Lexington apartment shooting leaves one dead; search for answers continues

The victim was found around 2 a.m. and died at an area hospital. Police are hoping residents may have seen something or may have security video of the suspects.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — One man is dead in an early morning shooting in Lexington that temporarily led to a shelter-in-place advisory for residents of the apartment complex where it happened, Saturday.

Town of Lexington Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at Lauren Ridge Apartments off of Augusta Road. When police arrived, they found a man outside in the stairway of one of the apartment buildings with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

And while officers did attempt to help the man as they waited for Lexington County Emergency Medical Services, he died after being taken to an area hospital.

Based on their initial investigation, police believe the incident was isolated and a request for apartment residents to shelter in place has been lifted. Now, they're asking apartment residents who were either there that morning - or who may have security video that could help the investigation - to come forward.