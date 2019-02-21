LEXINGTON, South Carolina — While walking through Kroger on St. Andrews Road this morning, I talked to a man who was excited about a collaboration his church choir was doing with other South Carolina choirs to put on a series of concerts.

First Baptist of Lexington will be participating in a rendition of the award-winning choir at the Brooklyn Tabernacle church in New York’s “I am reminded.”

Roy Stenstrom, the worship pastor for First Baptist of Lexington shared, "On March the 3rd we’re going to collaborate with Millbrook Baptist Church and Abilene Baptist Church at Millbrook in Aiken and that’s gonna be a great big night of worship that’s probably gonna have 200 plus choir members in there [and] a big 50 member orchestra."

First Baptist of Lexington and Millbrook Baptist will then do the same thing in Lexington on March 10, "that's gonna be a big night for us, too."

Stenstrom tells us that many people join the choir to get a feel for what the church is like. He says that this celebration with them will be a great night for worship and completely free and open to the public.

To get more information about First Baptist of Lexington you can visit their website here.

