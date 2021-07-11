It was a warm feeling for most to be back amongst one another - all with different lives but one common appreciation on this day.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County celebrated Veterans Day early with a parade full of music, good food, and smiles.

Johnny Sanders, who attended the event, brought his whole family out to honor those who sacrificed their lives and those who spent years separated from their families.

He also brought his grandkids because, as he explained it, this is the time to remind and teach the younger generation about the people who fought for their freedom.

Sanders was happy that it brought back a feeling of normalcy and is one step closer to hopefully returning to normal entirely following the pandemic.

Curtis Thompson also attended and brought the family out to honor the service members as well.

Thompson's daughter was a part of the ROTC who walked in the parade and the family came out to cheer her on as well.

And two friends who went to the parade said they came to honor their family members who dedicated many years to service.

For people like James Leaphart, who is from Lexington, this was his first Veterans Day Parade and he said he was impressed with it. He came out since his father was on active duty and had passed.