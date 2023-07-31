Lexington County releases 2023 Floodplain Management progress report

The report outlines the progress made in mitigating the potential flooding hazards throughout the county.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County's Land Development Division has released its 2023 Floodplain Management progress report. This report outlines the progress made in mitigating the potential flooding hazards throughout the county.

The report lists 19 action items identified by county officials and residents that were published in the 2023 Floodplain Management Plan as important steps in addressing how the County will prepare for future potential flooding events, like the one experienced in October 2015.

"Lexington County is one of the fastest growing counties in South Carolina and we continue our efforts to protect our county from all potential disasters," Lexington County Council Chairwoman Beth Carrigg said. "The 2015 floods and the catastrophic damage they left behind is a constant reminder that we are not immune from natural disasters in Lexington County. Partnering with all stakeholders, investing in state-of-the-art equipment, rapid response times, and a fully educated community is the best defense against the unexpected."

"I feel confident we have performed our due diligence and are prepared to answer the call if necessary," Chairwoman Carrigg said.

Through the Community Development Block Grant - Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Program, Lexington County has acquired six of the 19 FEMA-identified Repetitive Loss Properties and returned the land to its natural state. This allows the floodplain area to reduce flood damage and dissipate waters to downstream properties. Additionally, three of the repetitive loss properties were part of the CDBG-Mitigation Program (CDBG-MIT) grant and have also been returned to their natural state.

Also through the CDBG-DR and CDBG-MIT programs, Lexington County has embarked on improvements to five roadways within the county that are constantly impacted by flooding events.

The improvements, which are currently in the planning and design stages, will address drainage issues to ensure the roadways are passible by emergency services and the general public during and following storm events.