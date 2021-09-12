Lexington man killed, juvenile ejected in early morning Sunday crash

The accident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington County man has died following an accident that also injured a juvenile early Sunday morning.

According to the Lexington County Coroner's Office, the crash happened in the 2300 block of South Lake Drive (near Bluefield Road) around 3 a.m. In the accident, 22-year-old Charles Lamar Chestnut of Lexington was killed after the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck left the roadway and struck several trees, and then overturned.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal Matt Southern said that Chestnut was not wearing a seatbelt in the crash and that a juvenile passenger was ejected from the truck. According to the coroner's office, the passenger was taken to an area hospital by emergency medical personnel in critical condition.