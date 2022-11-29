New floodplain management plan for Lexington county

According to county leaders, they expect council will approve the plan in early January 2023.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — In Lexington County, leaders have drafted a new plan for floodplain management.

It's a standard, federally-mandated revision that allows FEMA funding, and is also key to public safety.

Flooding is nothing new to Lexington County.

Images from the 2015 flood, as well as some more recent rain that led to water logged road are just some of the reasons the county updates it's floodplain management plan.

The plan, aimed at reducing or preventing the risk of flooding, is mandated by the federal government. So that if an issue presents, FEMA funding can follow.

The engineering and design company called WSP helped the county with their previous plan in 2017, and every five years it needs updating.

David Stroud, a consultant with this company, wrote up the first draft.

"From the local side, things change rapidly, whether we're talking about increased development in certain areas, whether we're talking about a recent storm event, a flooding event," Stroud said.

There are 19 flood mitigation projects within this plan, including improving culverts and drainage ditches for example.

Stroud tells News 19 all voices are considered before it goes to council in January for adoption.

"If there's any feedback from the committee members that are on the floodplain management planning committee, we will entertain those comments and incorporate those. If there's any from additional staff at the county, we would entertain and include those. If there are any from the public, we would entertain and include those," Stroud said.