Some Lexington County employees to receive pandemic 'premium pay'

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County employees who worked through the pandemic will receive some extra cash in the near future.

The county was allocated over $58 million from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) from the US Department of Treasury. 13% of those funds will be authorized for premium pay.

Any county employee whose work involves regular in-person interactions or regular handling of items that are handled by others is qualified.

County Administrator Lynn Sturkie said the pay is a way of thanking those employees who provided essential services to residents and even fellow employees as COVID emerged.

"In recognition of these efforts, and in accordance with the authorized use of funding from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, County Council approved the premium pay to County employees whose positions have been designated by the County as essential," Sturkie said.

Lexington County employees to receive ‘premium pay’ from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund

-- more details on our website, here: https://t.co/sf6UpAmKrT — County of Lexington (@CountyLex) October 13, 2021

The premium payments will be divided into tiers based on an employee's direct risk of exposure to COVID-19 and duties and the number of pay periods worked from January 2020 to March 2021. That extra pay could range from around $1,600 to $5,700.

Sturkie thanked employees for their "extraordinary efforts" to provide service to residents of Lexington County through the pandemic.

"The premium pay is well deserved and recognizes the faithful and loyal employees that deliver quality services we have come to expect and appreciate in Lexington County," the county administrator added.