Lexington County health department starts distributing at-home COVID-19 test kits

According to DHEC, the Lexington County health Department received 576 kits to give out.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Dozens of Lexington county residents walked up to the Lexington county health department for free COVID-19 test kits today.

"I've seen at least ten or more (people)," Helen Black a Lexington county resident said.

"Just walk in. They hand them to you," Margaret Kennerly, another Lexington county resident said.

"With COVID going around and everything, it's something good to have at the house," said Lisa Jackson of Lexington.

Helen, Margaret and Lisa got these test kits to have on hand in case they start feeling sick or need a negative test in order to travel somewhere.

They all heard about the free tests through family and friends.

"(My sister) passed it on to all my siblings and here I am getting mine," Black said.

Jackson said she hopes this effort will help reduce the spread of the virus here in Lexington.

"If you have it, there's no use in rushing to the doctor's office to find out if you have it when you have this at home," Jackson said.

"As long as people are following the instructions correctly and getting an accurate result. These are good quality tests, so as long as they're done correctly, that's very useful information for people to have and to recognize, oh I do have COVID, I shouldn't be going to work or I shouldn't be going to school," said Dr. Jonathan Knoche, DHEC physician, immunization division.

Each test kit comes with two tests. You are not required to share the results of the tests with DHEC.