Search underway for missing children in Lexington County

The sheriff's department urges anyone with information on the siblings to call them.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of two children they believe left their home earlier in the week.

The sheriff's department said it has been searching for 15-year-old Neville Ritchey and 11-year-old Bre Ritchey since Wednesday. The department said the foster father of the two last saw them near their Rose Hill Court home.

"All signs point to the boy and the girl leaving home together," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

While the department said it has no reason to believe the two are in danger, investigators want to make sure - and bring them home.

Nevile is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Bre is about 4 feet 11 inches and 135 pounds with sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes. Authorities said they were wearing the same clothes when they left home.