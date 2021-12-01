Lexington county ordinances amended to include overlay districts, residential and commercial

For every four homes per acre, there now needs to be 35% open space, instead of 10%.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington county residents all agree, life on the lake is nice.

But for people looking to move to Lake Murray, new building ordinances started on Wednesday.

This includes the entire north shore of the lake, Lexington county properties lakefront to the county lines of Newberry and Richland. The southside of the lake ranges from Lake Murray dam to Shoal Island and it moves southward up to US highway one.

"As that density per acre goes up, the open space also increases," said Todd Cullum, Lexington county council chair.

Residents say the boom of people moving here is overpowering the current zoning rules.

"It disturbs me that we have so much traffic and it was the result of so many housing complexes being built in a small area. It's obvious that no one planned that area," Cassandra Fralix, Lexington resident said. "We have to be more concerned about how we grow."

Council members have been noticing and working on these revisions to the ordinance since May 2021.

For every four homes per acre, there now needs to be 35% open space, instead of 10%.

"All of us, we need that. If you've ever gone across the dam, there's always numbers of people walking that dam," Fralix said.

On top of that, no construction can take place in that open space, but there can be a water feature, common area space or athletic field sitting there.

There's now a standardized buffer between buildings and the road too. Before there wasn't. Now it needs to be at least 50 feet away, which can be included in that open space requirement.

And now, instead of large scale properties not being able to exceed 25 acres at a time when clearing a site for construction, it's 20 acres.

This is making more breathing room for an already highly populated town.

The Lexington county council says that there are already more than 7,000 homes with plotted lots throughout the county that have been approved through the old ordinance.