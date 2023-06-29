Lexington County principal involved in serious car crash in Hawaii, officials say

A prayer vigil is planned at a Lexington church on Thursday afternoon.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The principal in Lexington School District One and his family have been involved in a crash in Hawaii, school officials say.

Academic Dean of Innovation Meg Huggins said in a notice to families and staff at River Bluff High School that Principal Jacob Smith and his family had been involved in a serious car accident while on vacation.

Huggins said that some of the family was reportedly injured in the crash.

"We know you may have additional questions, but this is all we know at this time," Huggins said.

In the meantime, Radius Church in Lexington is holding a prayer vigil at 1:30 p.m. that is open to the community.