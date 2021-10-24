Lexington County deputies investigate Sunday shooting

The shooting happened just outside the Oak Grove community. The victim's condition isn't clear.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is on the scene after a shooting around midday on Sunday that sent one person to the hospital.

The sheriff's office said that the shooting happened at about noon near Fox Crossing Road and Kitti Wake Drive. This is in a residential area about a mile west of the Oak Grove community.

The victim's condition wasn't released.

As of 3:30 p.m., authorities said there were still deputies on the scene investigating the incident. Based on preliminary details, sheriff's office investigators believe this is an isolated incident.