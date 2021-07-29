Lexington clarifies handout following sewer spill near Lake Murray cove

Town officials notified residents in impacted areas explaining that the area impacted is very small.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington has clarified a handout released to some residents living near Lake Murray that suggested those residents "refrain from any recreational use" of the lake due to a sewer spill.

The Town of Lexington told News19 that the South Carolina Department of Transportation contractor hit the sewer line on the twin bridges at 3340 Highway 378 - roughly 10 miles outside the town proper. At this time, it's unclear how many gallons spilled before the issue was resolved; however, the city said "only a small percentage" of their customers are serviced by that particular line.

The resulting spill, according to the city, impacted residents on Bob Sharpe Point and a few others along a nearby cove. In the water, the city reports that the only areas potentially impacted are near the cove.

"Relative to the entire lake, it was a very small area in the cove, the cleanup was immediate and so it really only impacted the areas where those homeowners may enter the lake," a spokesperson for the town said.

Authorities said they are still waiting for test results to return which they expect to have within 24 hours. The city said it would post the test results as soon as they are available.

Yesterday we distributed this handout to a small number of those possibly impacted and it has generated a lot of... Posted by Town of Lexington, SC on Thursday, July 29, 2021

The Town of Lexington later shared the information on Facebook as well. An administrator for the page responded to some comments including one that asked why the town didn't share the news on social media earlier.

"If we were to post something in the first place, it potentially would have alarmed everyone about something that didn’t apply to them," the response said, in part.