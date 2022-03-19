Lexington PD: Expect helicopter in town on Sunday as Dominion Energy works

Work will also include brief road closures in the area of North Lake Drive and Columbia Avenue.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — An unusual sight may grace the skies above Lexington on Sunday, but police want to the public to know everything is OK.

Lexington Police released a note on Saturday suggesting that, around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dominion energy will be installing ropes on new transmission structures in the area of North Lake Drive and Columbia Avenue.

That in itself may not turn heads, but the fact that the utility will be utilizing a helicopter is bound to get some attention. Police said the helicopter will be used to fly ropes across roadways. In fact, some of the work may already be underway with at one resident reportedly spotting one of these helicopters on Saturday.

For drivers in the area, Sunday's work may also mean intermittent traffic congestion since there will be a series of eight road closures throughout the day. These, however, shouldn't last more than two to three minutes each.