Lexington Police seek help in solving 2020 murder

Janet Buril was found dead in her home off Industrial Drive on Sept. 19, 2020.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Investigators with the Lexington Police are asking the public for assistance in solving the 2020 death of Janet Buril.

According to police reports, on Sept. 19, 2020, officers were dispatched to the Hickory Hill mobile home park on Industrial Drive, just off S. Lake Drive in Lexington. Responding officers found Janet Buril had been killed in her home.

Police detectives believe there is new information to be found about this case and the circumstances surrounding Buril's death.

Anyone with information, you are asked to contact Lexington Police Department Crime Tip Line at 803-359-8477.