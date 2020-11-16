The incident happened at a home near Pelion

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A man accused in a Lexington burglary that also resulted in kidnapping, burglary and assault and battery charges is now behind bars.

The break-in happened at a home near Pelion and according to Lexington County Deputies and a local man is accused of multiple charges.

John Wayne McFatter, 30, is charged with two counts of kidnapping, armed robbery, assault and battery, burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

“Based on our work at the scene and a follow-up investigation over the weekend, detectives have determined McFatter broke into a home in the 6000 block of Edmund Highway early Saturday morning,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “McFatter showed a knife and assaulted one of the two people in the house. He got away after robbing one of the victims of her keys.”

McFatter wouldn't allow the people in the home to leave, which led to the kidnapping charges, according to Koon.

“Once he got the keys to one of their cars, he took off with some electronics he’s accused of stealing from the house,” Koon said. “Saturday evening, Irmo police officers detained McFatter near the stolen vehicle. They were on high-alert for this vehicle and we were glad to have their help.”

McFatter is in jail in Lexington county.