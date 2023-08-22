Lexington native makes cameo in Barbie movie

Luke Lorick, founder of Tailgating Challenge and graduate of Lexington High and USC had just a few seconds of fame in the recent Barbie movie.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Many of you have seen the box office hit, the Barbie movie, which was released to theaters last month. If you're from Lexington, you might've noticed a familiar face. One South Carolina native made it to the big screen.

Luke Lorick, founder of Tailgating Challenge and graduate of Lexington High and USC had just a few seconds of fame in the feature length film.

It was a short-lived two second debut via a video he created in 2021 for his marketing company filmed outside on the back of a truck highlighting a beer fridge.

Lorick explains it's placed about 30 minutes into the movie.

"When Ken breaks away from Barbie and explores the real world, he starts to have a vision and see different things that guys are doing and it's one of the clips in there along with some baseball, golf, Rocky boxing stuff, and then there's me, sitting on a tailgate, opening up a fridge as part of the montage," Lorick said.

He got an email from Warner Brothers thinking it was a scam, but when he realized the request for licensing his video was legitimate, he said, "Oh my goodness, Warner Brothers?!"

Lorick thanks his Midlands roots for getting the attention.

"At the University of South Carolina. where I graduated from, that was where I got the inspiration to even found Tailgating Challenge and get into that space because I was going to all the tailgates and it was my happy place and I wanted to give more people their happy place," Lorick said.

Lorick tells News 19 he never would've expected that video to be spotted on YouTube since it had a small number of views, but he's so thankful it was.

He adds that Warner Brothers told him they were just simply looking for videos of guys doing things in the real world.

His advice to others hoping to make it big, "For once, probably one of the biggest things that's ever happened in my career with this. They reached out to me and that just meant something to me, and it just goes back to if you put in the consistency and hard work and stay positive, sooner or later, something good is going to happen," Lorick said.