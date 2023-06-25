Lexington to welcome two new restaurants and a wine bar

Lexington's Main Street is booming with new restaurants and businesses, delighting some residents and contributing to the town's intentional growth.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington is growing its Main Street area with new restaurants and businesses.

A resident of the town, Kris Hill, and his girlfriend said they are always looking for new things to try.

Hill said he has lived in the area for the past few years and likes the peace, but he's watched the community grow more over time.

"I'm excited about new restaurants coming because my girlfriend and I are looking to get out more, and expand, so that'll be perfect," Hill said.

Lexington Mayor Steve MacDougall said the growth residents like Hill notice is intentional.

"I think it's good for the businesses that have been there for a long time, that have fought the battle to get people coming in," MacDougall said. "I was in the restaurant business for 30 years, and I learned once other restaurants start popping up around you, more people flock to the area."

A few buildings on Main Street have appeared, and some have been empty for quite some time. But Mayor MacDougall said they are slowly filling up.

The new Icehouse Amphitheater building will be home to an unidentified new restaurant.

The two buildings across the street from Icehouse, right in front of Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church, will also be made new. The smaller brick building closest to the church will become a Takosushi restaurant. The white brick building next door will be home to Moltó Vino's latest location.

Courtney Cobb has lived in the area for 20 years and frequents downtown. She said a few new places to grab a bite sounds great for residents like her and the town itself.

"I think it'll be good for the local economy to have more businesses and more jobs," Cobb said. "They just need enough parking; that's the only thing."

Both Takosushi and Moltó Vino's websites have their new Lexington locations listed already. Still, neither has listed an opening date just yet.