LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington police are asking residents of Hickory Hills Mobile Home Park to shelter in place as they negotiate with a man barricaded inside his home.

Lexington police say they are on the scene of a person who is barricaded inside a home at Hickory Hill Mobile Home Park on Industrial Drive. Negotiators are on the scene and are attempting to speak to the subject.

Lexington Police Department

As of 4:08 p.m. Lexington police say the situation is still active, and they are asking residents of this neighborhood to shelter in place.

Police say parents of Lexington One students who are bus riders will be notified about pickup.

We will update this story as more as information becomes available.