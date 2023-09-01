Lexington 1 employee arrested after unloaded gun found in box of supplies, school officials say

Authorities haven't publicly released the name of the suspect but said the employee is on administrative leave.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington School District One school employee has been taken into custody after allegedly leaving an unloaded gun in a classroom, the school district says.

According to a letter sent to the parents of Midway Elementary School students by Principal Tim Carnahan, investigators believe the unloaded handgun was in a box of supplies the employee brought into the classroom on Thursday.

Carnahan said another employee found the gun before school on Friday morning and notified a school administrator, who secured it before it was turned over to a school resource officer. The principal said the school district's director of safety and emergency services responded to the school upon being notified of the incident.

The employee, who has not yet been publicly identified, was placed on administrative leave the principal said, adding that administrators were taking precautions to ensure the arrest didn't happen in front of students.

A Lexington School District One spokesperson said the school and district are working with law enforcement to investigate the incident.