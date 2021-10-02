Lexington One looks to hire 30 school bus drivers because of shortage

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington School District One is experiencing a bus driver shortage and is looking to hire 30 bus drivers.
According to the district, the shortage is making some students arrive home later and they are having to double and even triple some bud routes.
Because COVID-19 guidelines limit the number of students who can be on a bus at one time, the district has to double some routes.
According to Lexington One, they have had fewer applicants this year than previously, along with higher than normal absentee rates amongst drivers.
According to the district, bus drivers make anywhere from $14-$21 an hour, their usual hours being 6-8:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m.
The district offers health insurance, sick and annual leave, and an opportunity to retire with the state. Drivers also receive Thanksgiving, winter break, spring break and summers off with the opportunity to drive for summer programs.
The district works with drivers to get a CDL and offers paid training. Training courses consist of online teaching during the week and an evening class each month.
To learn more and apply to be a bus driver in Lexington One, visit this website.