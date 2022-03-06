Lexington Police announce safety checkpoints for Monday

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Police in Lexington said on Sunday that it will be conducting safety checkpoints due to recent collisions and resident complaints.
The checkpoints are scheduled for Monday, March 7, in the Town of Lexington and will focus on various violations including speeding and unsafe driving practices. Officers will also be checking drivers' licenses, registration, and insurance.
No additional details were released in reference to where and when these checkpoints will be held, however, the police department suggested there will be several.