Lexington police search for missing teen

Authorities believe the 15-year-old may have run away.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Police are looking for a teen who went missing on Thursday night.

The police department said in a statement shared on Friday that 15-year-old Bryauana Sian Copeland-Haggins was last seen at Park North Apartments, which maps show is located on Brookhill Street East in the Town of Lexington.

Copeland-Haggins is about 4 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds. She has long red and orange braids, police said. The police department said she may have run away but didn't suggest where she could have gone.