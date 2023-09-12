x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lexington

Lexington Police search for teen missing since Monday morning

Authorities said Shaniya Nicole Anderson never got on the bus or arrived at school.
Credit: Lexington Police Department
Shaniya Nicole Anderson was last seen leaving Park North Apartments on Monday at 7 a.m.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police are searching for a 13-year-old who went missing on Monday morning.

Police said Shaniya Nicole Anderson was last seen walking from Park North Apartments near Park Road around 7 a.m. Authorities said she never got on the bus and wasn't at school on Monday.

At the time, police said she was wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings and blue shoes. She was carrying a pink backpack. Police said she doesn't have a mobile phone.

Anderson is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 100 pounds.

Police ask anyone with information about her to call Detective J. Salisbury at 803-358-1569 or jsalisbury@lexsc.com.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Tuesday Morning Headlines - September 12, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out