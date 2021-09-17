Lexington recovery center receives hefty grant

The Courage Center helps teens and young adults on their recovery journey.

Brock Sansbury is the deputy director of The Courage Center, which concentrates on a recovery environment for younger folks dealing with addiction.

They are one of 31 nationwide recipients - and the only in South Carolina - that will receive around $600,000 in the next three years for their work.

“Through the grant, TCC wants to provide better linkages between recovery and families, communities, treatment centers, government agencies, law enforcement, as well as health and service providers," Sansbury explains, "to kind of build a better network of local and statewide resources for youth and young adults who are either doing treatment and kind of entering recovery for the first time or just kind of stumbling onto recovery within their community.”

The center does a lot of campaigns and programs to help end the stigma of recovery and make resources more available for teens and young adults.

“We did a big community needs assessment over the last ten months and basically what came back through statewide from some school administrators, treatment centers and families of people who experience addiction or are in recovery still don’t really understand the value of what peer support services can bring to your life or why they’re needed," Sansbury says.