Road closures in place for Shamrock Parade in Lexington

Multiple roads will be closed, many of them until the parade has come to an end.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Drivers in and around Lexington will need to find alternate routes or follow planned detours during the early afternoon on Saturday due to the 8th Annual Shamrock Parade.

Road closures and detours began at 12:30 p.m. with the closure of West Butler Street from Columbia Avenue to North Church Street, along Haygood Street and part of Meetze Street.

This is to allow parade participants to stage and prepare floats.

The parade will follow the route of Haygood Street to West Main Street to North Lake Drive to West Butler Street, the Lexington Police Department said.

The parade officially starts at 2 p.m. but West Main Street from Columbia Avenue to North Lake Drive will close at 1:45 p.m.

During this time, police said all traffic will be detoured until the parade is done and signs will be up to guide drivers around impacted roads. Officers will also direct traffic at certain intersections, police said.

West Main Street is estimated to reopen at around 4:30 p.m. Other roads such as West Butler Street from Columbia Avenue to South Church Street, will remain closed until all involved in the parade have cleared the roadway.