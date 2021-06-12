Lexington light show bringing joy to community for a third year in a row

This light show involves 4,000 feet of extension cords, nine controllers and about 50,000 lights.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A hidden Christmas gem can be found in the Carriage Hill neighborhood in Lexington, South Carolina.

"I think we average around 50,000 lights now," Chris Walling, light show creator said.

The Walling family is up and running every night this Christmas season with a big light show you don't want to miss out on.

It's all set to 88.7 with a special Christmas playlist they created.

The behind the scenes for this setup take nine controllers wired and wireless, a whole bunch of storage space and lots of time dedicated to making this light show spectacular.

"We love them doing that for our neighborhood because it brings the neighborhood together and it just is something we all look forward to as neighbors is seeing him do it and what new things he puts out every year," Sandy Collins, neighbor said.

It's a whole family affair to set everything up too, getting out the lights, getting the controllers to talk to the lights and testing the network.

That's who Chris does this all for, his family.

"The girls get out and help string lights and do that, the wife helps organize and we're all in there always looking at the music, looking at the sequences and seeing what we can do to tweak it and make it better," Walling said.

The set up take about a month and they're always turned on full wattage by Thanksgiving day.

This bright display brings joy and wonder to every resident in Lexington that decides to drive by.

The light show runs until the first few days of the new year.

Showtimes are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. weeknights in December and until 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.