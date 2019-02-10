LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department has been conducting a traffic study on Sunset Boulevard for the past week.

They conduct this study by using a speed trailer that allows them to calculate how many vehicles come through, when the more dense traffic occurs, and the speed of vehicles.

Corporal Cameron Mortenson said they have collected information for over 70,000 vehicles.

"It's showing that 65 percent of those vehicles are speeding by at least one mile or more. And while we understand this is at the bottom of a hill, what we’re seeing over and over is that there is excessive speeding. 20, 30, 40, even 50 miles over the posted speed limit,” Mortenson said.

LPD even posted an "alert" they received saying that someone was going 96 miles per hour down Sunset Blvd, 51 miles over the posted 45 mile per hour speed limit.

Mortenson says this information helps them know where they should concentrate their patrols.

RELATED: School officers will now be in every South Carolina school district

RELATED: Lexington man arrested after police chase, illegal weapons found

RELATED: Man dies days after encounter with Lexington County deputies

"Really when it comes down to it, when you have over 100,000 vehicles that travel through the Town of Lexington every day, it can’t all be about enforcement," Mortenson says, "We can’t write enough tickets to change behavior that way. So we need drivers to all make that personal responsibility of watching their speed, not being distracted behind the wheel and making sure they’re not driving with impatience causing them to do things they wouldn’t otherwise do.”

If you have any story ideas or information on things happening around town, contact us at StreetSquad@wltx.com or tweet us using the hashtag #StreetSquad19.