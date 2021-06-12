Lexington Town Council votes to approve several new developmental projects

One of those projects includes a 31-unit townhome development behind the Shoppes at Flight Deck.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Town Council have voted to approve several new developmental projects.

One of them is a 31-unit townhome community, that's planned for downtown Lexington.

Councilmember Todd Carnes saying, "Support the development of a 31 unit townhome project."

The request was to rezone 5.77 acres, that request, now approved, the project has two parts.

Part one, according to the developers, is turning the Shoppes at Flight Deck into a commercial center which is located on the 100 block of Old Chapin Road and along Snelgrove Road.

The other site, which is right behind the Shoppes at Flight Deck, will be developed into 31-unit townhomes.

The units will range in size from 1,120 to 1,420 square feet.

Council voted unanimously to approve this development.

The final project is a planned charter school on a 42 acre block, on South Lake Drive and Innovation Place.

Councilmember Ron Williams saying, "A 1000 student charter school is being planned on the site. Properties in town near the zone include industrial, commercial and high density residential."

This project was also approved.