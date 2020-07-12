Lexington Christmas Parade entertains hundreds

The parade took over Main Street Sunday afternoon with bands, floats and even good old St. Nick.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington and the Lexington Jaycees held the annual Lexington Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds, many happy to get out of the house and bask in some Christmas cheer, watched bands and floats shuffle down Main Street. A bit of a chill in the air helped it feel a bit like wintertime.

“We just thought it would be something good to do since we have been having to maintain and stay in the house all of the time," says Ronnie Williams who was with his wife and daughter, "it’s just a way to get our little one out and enjoy some festivities.”

“To watch my granddaughter ride in a float in the parade," says Susan Price of Lexington, talking about why she decided to come out.

Parade participants were not allowed to hand out candy due to the pandemic and attendees were encouraged to wear masks and social distance.

“Basically we’ve just had a really crazy year so it was really nice to get out of the house and have a bit of normalcy I guess," says Bella Grace Walley who attended with family and friends.

“It’s a beautiful day in Lexington South Carolina," says Rob Birkmyre, "Plus I get to see a parade- awesome news.”

The parade was also broadcasted on the town's YouTube page for those who felt more comfortable watching from home.