Man dies after being tasered by deputies pursuing him, deputies say

RED BANK, S.C. — A man died Wednesday afternoon after being tasered by deputies pursuing him, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Officials say a deputy encountered the man at a store in Red Bank and, knowing he had an outstanding arrest warrant for shoplifting, the deputy approached the man and started a conversation. After being informed about the outstanding warrant, deputies say the man ran away.

“It is my understanding the man ran into the woods,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Deputies ran after him and eventually used a Taser to subdue him after he was located and was noncompliant with verbal commands.”

Deputies reportedly handcuffed the man and were walking him back to a patrol vehicle when he began showing signs of medical distress, according to Koon. The deputies eventually removed the handcuffs and rendered aid to the man until paramedics arrived to transport him to the hospital, Koon said.

“Work is already underway to confirm what happened in this situation and what caused the man’s death,” Koon said. “In addition to our own internal review, I’ve asked the State Law Enforcement Division to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation.

Koon said three deputies are on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy.