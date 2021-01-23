x
Man identified in single fatal collision in Lexington

The Lexington County Coroner has identified a man who died as a result of a single vehicle collision on Jan. 20.
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner has identified a man who died as a result of a single vehicle collision on Jan. 20.

According to the report, Richard Tyler Hook, 25, of Lexington was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries. Hook was wearing a seatbelt and was the only occupant of the vehicle. 

The accident happened on Hermitage Road around 9:30 p.m. on January 20, 2021. Hook’s vehicle veered off of the left side of the road, collided with a utility pole, and overturned, according to the report.   

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

