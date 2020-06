WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A victim of an early morning stabbing has been identified.

The incident happened in the 800 block of Center Drive in West Columbia shortly before 2 am.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim as Mr. Steven Allen Stelloh, 38, of West Columbia.

He was pronounced dead at an area hospital due to a stab wound to the upper body.

The West Columbia Police Department is investigating.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.