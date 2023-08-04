Man wanted for allegedly choking, throwing female victim in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department is looking for a man accused of assaulting a female victim days earlier.
According to police, 22-year-old J'Air Malik Atkins of Columbia choked the victim, threw her into a wall and punched her in the head. Police said he also took her phone so she couldn't call 911 and kept her from leaving the home in the 100 block of Railroad Avenue.
Police said the attack occurred on Thursday, and Atkins left before police arrived. The department said investigators secured warrants for first-degree domestic violence and larceny following the incident.
Police ask anyone with information about Atkins to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit CrimeSC.com.