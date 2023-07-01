Marjorie Wingard remembered for her kindness, impact in Lexington community

She was not only known for her business but also for her charming character and impact on the Lexington community.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The beloved founder of Wingard's Market in Lexington, Marjorie Wingard, has died at 94.

Marjorie was responsible for starting the first Girl Scout troop in Lexington in 1958. She also became the first female council member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church and stepped up to the job to be a local youth leader.

Her daughter Delores Steinhauser said her motto was "Look around and see what needs to be done."

"She was the most optimistic person you ever want to meet, always smiling, always looking for the good in people and the good in situations," her daughter said. "My husband calls that being Pollyanna 'cause I inherited a little bit of it, but I just see it as a happy nature that she had."

Delores said Marjorie exuded that and it rubbed off on the people around her.

"She also looked out for other people," Delores said. "She always wanted to make sure people were comfortable, that they were happy, that they were included."

Delores said that one time, her mother invited a woman whose car had broken down to stay with them until she got it fixed. Marjorie won the Silver Crescent Award from Governor Nikki Haley - an honor bestowed only on those who exhibit exemplary community achievements and contributions.

But even in her passing, Marjorie's impact remains - not only in the memories of those her kindness touched but also in the name of her granddaughter.