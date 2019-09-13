WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The brand new Artisan Market in West Columbia is set to open Saturday morning.

Anna Huffman, from City of West Columbia, explained the market.

"The idea is to bring local artisans out and have a market in West Columbia where people can come and have fun between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Saturday," Huffman said.

The market will feature local artists, food trucks, and vendors.

"The idea is that people will come here, they’ll browse the market, they will eat at the food trucks," said Huffman.

An interactive art park opened in the parking area and has eight interactive sculptures done by local artists. The interactive sculptures include interactive musical instruments, murals and art with selfie opportunities.

Saturday September 14 is the grand opening. There will be a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. and there will be a balloon artist, face painters, and food trucks.

There will also be artists, painters, and vendors.

"A mini Soda City, that would be the idea. The same kind of feel, that's what we're going for," says Huffman.

