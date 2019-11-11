LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington Veterans of Foreign Wars Post opened a new Memorial Walk on Veterans Day.

Veterans Day is a day we honor and remember those who served for the U.S. and for those who gave all.

VFW Post #8738 had a grand opening Monday morning. Those in attendance included state government officials, the SC National Guard, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department and members of the community.

The new memorial pays tribute to those who served in each war or conflict for the United States since 1776.

Dan Holtel is the service office at the VFW Post.

"This memorial is a VFW community memorial. This is a living history. We want our generations in the future to remember this history," said Holtel. "We want this memorial to be used by educators to come down and give history lessons, the right history, the one that we saw."

Companies around the Midlands helped donate the materials needed, like concrete, to help build the memorial.

Maj. Gen. Van McCarty with the South Carolina Natural Guard also spoke at the ceremony.

"We're thankful that organizations like the VFW here, have taken a leadership role, along with the community, to do something this significant," explained McCarty. "It keeps the legacy alive and we just pay it forward."

Holtel says he wants veterans to be able to come and sit on the benches at the memorial walk to rest and reflect to remember what they did and be proud of it.

You can visit the memorial at 424 Cedarcrest Drive in Lexington.