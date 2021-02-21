x
Lexington

Missing 13-year-old Lexington girl found safe

A social media post by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said she was located and is safe.
Ashley Florez

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County deputies say a 13-year-old girl who was missing has been located and is safe. 

Officers say Ashley Lopez Florez's family members told them they last saw her late Tuesday night at her home in West Columbia. 

A social media post from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said that she was located and was safe.  The post was from this morning at 8:15 a.m.

Her mom said Ashley took a knapsack with a blue floral print on it when she left home. Ashley is 5’3” and weighs 130 pounds.  Officers say no clothing description is available.

