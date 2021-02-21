A social media post by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said she was located and is safe.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County deputies say a 13-year-old girl who was missing has been located and is safe.

Officers say Ashley Lopez Florez's family members told them they last saw her late Tuesday night at her home in West Columbia.

Her mom said Ashley took a knapsack with a blue floral print on it when she left home. Ashley is 5’3” and weighs 130 pounds. Officers say no clothing description is available.