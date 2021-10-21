Search underway for missing 12-year-old girl in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing 12-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday evening.
The sheriff's office said that Payton Keith was last seen on Horace Court in Lexington County. At the time she was wearing a blue hoodie with pink lettering, blue sweat pants, and black Nike shoes. She was also carrying a black bookbag.
While details are still limited, the sheriff's office said she may have run away.
Keith is described as being about 4 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds. Anyone who sees her is asked to contact the Lexington County Sheriff's Office at 803-528-5631.