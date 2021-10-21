Search underway for missing 12-year-old girl in Lexington County

Anyone with information on the location of Payton Keith is asked to contact the Lexington County Sheriff's Office.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing 12-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday evening.

The sheriff's office said that Payton Keith was last seen on Horace Court in Lexington County. At the time she was wearing a blue hoodie with pink lettering, blue sweat pants, and black Nike shoes. She was also carrying a black bookbag.

While details are still limited, the sheriff's office said she may have run away.