WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department has announced that missing woman Glenda Michelle Whitaker has been found safe.

Glenda Michelle Whitaker was last seen at on March 7 in the 2000 block of Sunset Blvd in West Columbia.

Whitaker was described as a 56-year-old white female with grey hair and glasses, who stands approximately 5-feet, two-inches and weighs around 115 pounds.

At the time, police said she may have been driving a faded green 1997 Honda Accord with SC tag SIQ381.